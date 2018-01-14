Queens Park Leisure Centre set to re-open

A St Helens leisure centre’s swimming pool is set to re-open after it was closed for essential repairs.

The pool at Queens Park Health and Fitness will open again on Monday, January 22.

It closed in October for essential remedial work.

Swimming lessons will recommence in February.

A St Helens Council spokesman said: “Given the size of the swimming pool and the complex nature of the damage, repair work was always likely to be a long process and it was important that the source of the problem was correctly identified prior to work taking place to prevent any future occurrence.”