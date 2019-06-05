Pub wants to pay someone to attend fun events around the country

A pub has launched a search for the UK’s first event tester, who will get paid to travel the country experiencing exciting events.



The Bottle & Glass Inn, on St Helens Road, Rainford, is advertising a dream "summer sab-BAR-tical" for event lovers as it seeks someone to help shape the pub’s event programme in return for £2,000.

The lucky candidate will go on a road trip across the UK, attending a range of fun-filled events that must be reviewed thoroughly, from the atmosphere and activities to the food and drink, with all feedback provided to management at the pub.

The role has been created to celebrate the launch of Greene King’s Great British Summer Social, which will see more than 1,500 events take place at pubs nationwide, from beer yoga to beach parties.

Kenny Chalmers, general manager at the Bottle & Glass Inn, said: “Events are a great way to bring the community together and there’s nothing better than spending time with family and friends at your local pub, especially over the summer. That’s why we are creating an action-packed summer of events for locals, with help from our first ever official event tester.

“We’re looking for one lucky applicant who will get paid to attend exciting events across the UK to help shape our own entertainment calendar and make Bottle & Glass Inn’s events the best in the whole country."

Interested applicants should visit summer.greeneking.co.uk/sabbartical/ before Sunday, explaining why they’ve got what it takes to be the pub’s first event tester.