Programme announced for Prescot Festival

Organisers at the annual Prescot Festival are promising a schedule of events to remember as the town prepares for work to start on Shakespeare North’s Prescot Playhouse.

The 14th Annual Prescot Festival of Music & the Arts promises 10 days of entertainment, with an eclectic schedule encompassing all tastes in music.

The festival opens on Friday, June 15 with Swingshift Big Band, charting the history of the big band genre from the 1930s to the present day.

Saturday, June 16 sees the Prescot Festival Chorus reunite under conductor James Luxton, of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, to commemorate the centenary of the end of WWI with a performance of Gabriel Fauré’s poignant Requiem.

The programme continues right through to Sunday, June 24, with musical guests including Wingates Brass Band, Maghull Wind Orchestra—celebrating its 40th anniversary—and BOST, one of the North West’s most popular musical theatre companies.

A young instrumentalists’ showcase, poetry and live music nights, and a screening of Educating Rita (1983), based on Whiston-born Willy Russell’s classic drama, are among other highlights of the week.

“This year marks the beginning of a new era in Prescot’s history, making it a pivotal time for arts, heritage and culture in our community,” said Artistic Director Dr Robert Howard.

“We’re determined to mark the occasion with another top-tier festival to remember, featuring the very best of talent from the town, the region and beyond.”

The Prescot Festival runs from Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 24 2018 at venues across the town. Details of the programme are online at www.prescotfestival.co.uk. Tickets will be on sale from May 1.