Probe launched after dog is shot dead

An investigation has been launched into the fatal shooting of a dog.



Officers were called to a house in Primrose Court, Huyton to reports of a disturbance at around 12.20am today (Wednesday).

It is initially believed that unknown persons broke into the downstairs of the property and discharged a firearm, which resulted in serious injuries to a dog, a Dogue de Bordeaux/Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross.

The dog was taken to a vets for emergency treatment but was sadly pronounced dead. Nobody else inside was harmed and the offenders made off. A female from the house was taken to hospital as a precaution.



A small cannabis farm and equipment was also located within the premises, in addition to bags of cannabis, and a 29-year-old man from Huyton has been taken to a police station for questioning on suspicion of cannabis production.



House-to-house, forensic and CCTV enquiries are ongoing this morning and detectives are now urging anyone with information to come forward.



Detective Inspector Louise Birchall said: “We initially believe that this was a targeted attack towards those at the premises, but to break into a home and kill a pet dog is shocking, and must be devastating for the owners.



"I am sure the vast majority of people in Huyton will be outraged that such an incident has taken place within their community, and will want those responsible removed from the streets as soon as possible.



“I want to reassure the community that we will act on all information to ensure that those responsible for this callous attack are identified and brought to justice. If you saw or heard anything suspicious around 12.20am, or have home CCTV which may have captured those involved, please let us know as any details may be key to the investigation. You can speak to police directly or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, where your information will be dealt with anonymously.”



Anyone who witnesses the incident or who has any information is encouraged to call police on 101 quoting incident number 10 of 29 November, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.