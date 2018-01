An investigation has been launched after the death of a man in St Helens.

Police were called at 2pm on Wednesday to a house on Lingholme Road, where a man had been found.

The emergency services attended but the man, who was in his 40s, was confirmed to have died.

Police are treating his death as "unexplained" and are looking into what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 585 of January 10.