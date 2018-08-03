Probe after man's body is found at nature reserve

The death of a man found in the water at a St Helens beauty spot is not being treated suspicously.

An investigation has commenced after the man was pulled out of the water at Rainford nature reserve early on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called in after a member of the public spotted a body at Siding Lane, off Rainford Road.

A spokesman from Merseyside Police said: "Emergency services were in attendance at Siding Lane, following reports of a body being found.

"The body was found by a passer-by. Following this, Police, Northwest Ambulance Service WAS and Merseyside Fire and Rescue attended.

"However sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is currently being treated as unexplained."