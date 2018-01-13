President-elect announced for Lancashire Union of Golf Clubs

The Lancashire Union of Golf Clubs has announced that their President Elect for 2018-19 is to be Michael Lay.

Michael, aged 58, has been a member of Bolton Golf Club for 15 years.

Still a category one golfer with a best handicap of one, Michael has been a three-time winner of the Bury Golf Championship.

He has served on the Handicap and Greens committees at his golf club at Bolton and was Greens Chairman when the club hosted the Lancashire County Championship in 2015.

He has been married to Karen, also a Bolton golfer, for 24 years. They have a son, James, who has recently graduated from Nottingham University.

Michael became a member of the Board of the Lancashire Union of Golf Clubs in 2012 and has served on the Junior Committee and is now Chairman of the SSS and Affiliation Committee.

Michael attended school in Bolton and subsequently joined Greater Manchester Police where he served on the force until retiring after 30 years, reaching the rank of Detective Superintendent. He won the English Police Golf Championship and was selected to represent the British Police Golf Team.

As a boy he was passionately interested in all sports and became a county standard footballer before leaving school and he still retains an interest in many other sports.

Michael is also the Assistant Secretary of Bolton Golf Association.

He said of his appointment: “I am obviously delighted to be nominated as County President and as a proud Lancastrian look forward to representing the county and its members in 2018.”

Michael will officially take up his new role in March 2018.