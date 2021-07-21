Prescot town mayor visits Salvation Army foodbank

Major Bryn Hargreaves with mayor Krelle and his mum Dorothy (Salvation Army)

Councillor Christopher Krelle met corps officers Majors Bryn and Lyn Hargreaves and volunteers at the Warrington Road church.

Prescot Salvation Army has hosted a food bank for 10 years and continues to operate with reduced volunteer numbers throughout the pandemic.

Major Bryn said: “We felt privileged to welcome the mayor to our church. He is no stranger to The Salvation Army having grown up in the corps and often helps his mum Dorothy who does a lot of work in the community.

“The mayor also spent some time with volunteers from the foodbank, finding out how it helps struggling families in our community.

“Along with the regular volunteers, we were joined by Mavis Sharkey, volunteer co-ordinator and Monica Beacon, support advisor, from The Big Help Project (Knowsley foodbank). Monica provides essential one-to-one advice and signposting on housing, debt and unemployment.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have been helping people on a needs basis and working closely with other organisations to make sure struggling families, people who are homeless and the lonely and isolated get the support they need, whether that’s with a food parcel, hot soup and a roll or a friendly ear.”

Mayor Bryn said the work they do there would not be possible without kind-hearted members of the public raising money and dropping off donations.

Recently a group of five friends of The Salvation Army raised £400 for the Corps by walking 20 miles from Prescot to Southport.

Major Bryn added: “A big thank you and well done to Graham, Daniel, Sam, Andrew and Sean who walked it in six hours and 45 minutes, helping to raise vital funds for The Salvation Army.”