Prescot Pets at Home rally to tackle animal cruelty

A pet retailer in Prescot will host a collaborative fundraising event to help tackle animal cruelty this weekend.



The Prescot Pets at Home store has partnered up with the RSPCA to raise vital funds for their effort to prevent abuse to our beloved companions.

Customers are being invited to the store today, Friday, through to Sunday February 24 to donate and support local animals in need on.

Regulars will have the opportunity to donate 50p at the checkout, as well as support local branch activity to assist the charity.

Colleagues at more than 400 Pets at Home stores across England and Wales are all rising to the challenge to raise as much money as possible to help the charity continue its vital work, ensuring all animals can live free from pain and suffering.

Prescot store manager, Michael Benbow, said: “The whole team at our store is geared up and ready to raise as much money as possible to help the RSPCA reach their fundraising target.

“To know that this money will go towards supporting fantastic rescue centres who work to help unwanted and abandoned pets is a real motivator to do the best we can. We’re calling for all local pet owners and animal lovers to get onboard and donate whatever they can to this important cause.”

Sarah Colberg, Senior Corporate Partnerships Manager at the RSPCA said: “Our branches do an amazing job from fundraising and events, to helping poorly animals through our clinics and finding homes for those animals who have often been through the worst cases of neglect and abuse.

“All of this is possible thanks to the hard work of volunteers and generous donations from local people. We hope that throughout the weekend animal lovers will support their local RSPCA branch and ensure this amazing work continues.”

More than 70 stores will also be hosting RPSCA volunteers who will provide more insight into the vital work the charity does.

For more information visit www.rspca.org.uk