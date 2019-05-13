Prescot Festival invites people to play their part

A Merseyside arts festival is keen for audiences to be at the heart of the action this June.



As well as showcasing performers and artists from across the region, the 10-day Prescot Festival always provides plenty of chances for people to get involved.

On Saturday 22 June sopranos, altos, tenors and basses are invited to ‘Come & Sing’ Vivaldi’s enduringly popular ‘Gloria,’ with the Prescot Festival Chorus. The esteemed James Luxton, of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, will conduct, and in the second half of the evening concert the sublime Liverpool Cathedral Choir will sing.

For those not up to singing classical music in a choir, there’s still an opportunity to exercise the lungs at Sunday 30 June’s Proms-style finale. Maghull Wind Orchestra and soprano Danielle Louise Thomas will lead the audience in such patriotic favourites as ‘Jerusalem’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory.’

The annual Short Story Competition may tempt those of a literary bent. This year’s theme is ‘Magic, Myth and Mystery,’ and non-professional writers of all ages in the six boroughs of Knowsley, St Helens, Liverpool, Sefton, Halton and Wirral are welcome to enter. A £100 prize is on offer for the best story.

Director Dr Robert Howard said: "A sense of community is at the heart of what we do at the Prescot Festival, so we delight in creating these opportunities - some big, some small - for people to get involved."

Robert and his team are always on the lookout for ‘Friends of the Festival’ to steward at concerts and volunteer with other tasks behind the scenes.

"If you think you have something to contribute, why not get in touch?" he added.

Full information on how to get involved, including Come & Sing applications and Short Story Competition rules, is online at prescotfestival.co.uk