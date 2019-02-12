Prescot Arts Festival announces bumper line-up

A leading cultural event is back and has announced another packed line-up for arts fans.

The Prescot Festival is returning for its 15th edition in June and has unveiled a bumper programme of culture and entertainment.

The 10-day programme sees return visits from a few familiar faces, including the toe-tapping swing band Dr Jazz & the Cheshire Cats, the much-loved Liverpool historian Ken Pye and the celebrated Maghull Wind Orchestra, an all-age ensemble that captures the true spirit of community music-making.

Acts making their festival debut include Crosby-based Opera Viva who will play Broadway show tunes, Liverpool Cathedral Choir, and The Cheshire Constabulary Band who will get the whole thing under way on the opening night

In what is now a tried-and-tested festival tradition attendees at the first concert will get a Cottom’s hot pot supper.

Local schools will be getting involved, with the return of the annual Young Instrumentalists of Prescot event, as well as a new Primary School Choir Festival bringing together the singing talents of pupils from across Knowsley.

Artistic director Dr Robert Howard said: “We’ve always promised to make top-tier arts and music accessible and affordable for everyone and we’re both proud and grateful to be able to deliver that for the 15th consecutive year.”

The 15th Annual Prescot Festival of Music and the Arts runs from Friday 21 to Sunday 30 June. More information is online at www.prescotfestival.co.uk.