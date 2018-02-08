Praise for council’s adult social care team

St Helens Council’s Adult and Community Learning (ACL) team is celebrating after receiving a ‘Good’ further education and skills inspection report by Ofsted.

The Park Road-based service - which offers residents a variety of different courses, including maths and English - welcomed education watchdog Ofsted in December, two years after their previous inspection which agreed several areas for improvement.

Key findings from the report found that learners ‘enjoy learning, become more self-confident, self-assured, and make good progress’, all while receiving a good level of support from their tutors.

In addition, the inspector was full of praise for managers and course leaders who have ‘addressed most of the weaknesses identified at the previous inspection successfully’; have ‘high expectations of both staff and learners’ and are ‘clearly ambitious to provide an outstanding service to learners.’

Passing on her congratulations, Councillor Sue Murphy, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder and Chair of Governors for Adult Community Learning said: “ACL’s latest Ofsted report makes for excellent reading and is a testimony of all of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes by the team to provide a quality service to residents.

“To go from ‘requires improvement’ to a good-rated service is a great achievement, and I would encourage anyone who may benefit from signing up for a course - many of which are free – to get in touch with the team who will help you find the right one and make you feel at ease.”

The ACL team recently held a successful ‘New Year, New Skills’ event in St Helens Town Hall aimed at members of the public looking to improve their skills to go back to work, gain a qualification, volunteer or make a lifestyle change. This led to just under 90 new expressions of interest.

So what better time to do something new and positive? Who knows where it might lead you!

The friendly team will help you to identify what you want to achieve and the steps you need to get there. Don’t let your lack of confidence or skills hold you back.

There is something to suit everyone: from Positive Thinking, Mindfulness and Stress Busting, to taster sessions and qualifications in Adult Social Care, Ready for Work courses, Working with Children, maths, English, Digital Skills - and much more.

Book on an Advice and Guidance session today or, for further course information, please call 01744 677315 or email adultlearning@sthelens.gov.uk

You can read ACL’s latest Ofsted report in full here: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/inspection-reports/find-inspection-report/provider/ELS/54563