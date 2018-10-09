Popular St Helens photographer has passed away

Well known St Helens photogapher Terry Brunskill has died aged 84.



The popular lensman died peacefully at Maddison Court nursing home in Parr.

Terry with Ken Dodd

He was born in February 1934, the youngest of three brothers to Jim and Elizabeth Brunskill, and lived on Fleet Lane in Parr all his life.

A pupil at Parr Central secondary school he later served his two years national service at Aldershot in the Military Police mounted section and was chosen as one of the horsemen escorting Queen Salote of Tonga's landau, part of the Queen's coronation procession in 1953, and also took part in the filming of a tv production of The Charge of the Light Brigade, on horseback, dressed in Hussar uniform.

Aged just 21 he married Dorothy, his wife of 49 years, in 1954 at Parr St Peter's Church and their home for 50 years was opposite The Railway Hotel on Fleet Lane. They have three children with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Terry and his brother Jim were keen photographers and set up a wedding and portrait studio in North Road within the YMCA buildings what would later become next door to the St Helens Star newspaper offices .

Terry photographing a wedding

The pair were familiar characters in the town as the Star newspaper's snappers and kept busy with their studio producing countless family portraits and wedding albums for St Helens' happy couples for over 30 years.

During his retirement Terry travelled on holidays with wife Dorothy and enjoyed crown green bowling at Sutton Park and a game of snooker with fellow members of Peasley Cross Social Club.

His funeral will take place at St Helens Crematorium on Thursday October 11 at 10.30am.