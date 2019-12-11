Where to cast your general election vote in St Helens

Voters across St Helens will head to the polls tomorrow (Thursday) to vote in the general election.



Polling stations throughout the borough will be open from 7am to 10pm.

If you are registered to vote simply go to the polling station and give your name and address.

You will not need to bring your polling card or ID but you can only vote at your assigned polling station.

Below is a list of every polling station across St Helens South and Whiston and St Helens North along with the ranges of electoral register numbers of persons entitled to vote there.

St Helens South and Whiston

Mobile Polling Station, Land at the Pastures, New Bold, St Helens (BOA-1 to BOA-1091/2)

Independent Methodist Church Hall, Herbert Street, Sutton, St Helens (BOB-1 to BOB-419)

Mobile Polling Station, Lindsay Street, St Helens (BOC-1 to BOC-65)

Mobile Polling Station, Lindsay Street, St Helens (55 BOG-1 to BOG-710)

Sutton Manor Community Primary School, Forest Road, St Helens (BOD-1 to BOD-2090)

Chester Lane Library, Four Acre Lane, St Helens (BOE-1 to BOE-2373)

Mobile Polling Station, Warrington Road, Bold (BOF-1 to BOF-256)

St Julie`s Catholic Primary School, Brooklands Road, Eccleston, St Helens (ECA-1 to ECA-1670)

Eccleston Village Hall, Kiln Lane, Eccleston, St Helens (ECB-1 to ECB-1093)

Eccleston Village Hall, Kiln Lane, Eccleston, St Helens (ECG-1 to ECG-882)

Eccleston Mere Primary School, Saleswood Avenue, St Helens (ECC-1 to ECC-799)

Eccleston Mere Primary School, Saleswood Avenue, St Helens (ECF-1 to ECF-883/1)

Eccleston Mere Primary School, Saleswood Avenue, St Helens (ECH-1 to ECH-716/1)

Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School, Albany Avenue, St Helens (ECD-1 to ECD-2106/1)

Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School, Albany Avenue, St Helens (ECJ-1 to ECJ-292)

Mobile Polling Station, The Black Horse, Rainhill Road, Rainhill (ECE-1 to ECE-914/1)

Mobile Polling Station, The Black Horse, Rainhill Road, Rainhill (ECK-1 to ECK-127)

Longton Lane Primary School, Longton Lane, Rainhill (RHA-1 to RHA-2146/4)

Longton Lane Primary School, Longton Lane, Rainhill (RHB-1 to RHB-1970)

Rainhill Scout Hut, Deepdale Drive, Rainhill (RHC-1 to RHC-1537/2)

St Anns Millennium Centre, View Road, Rainhill (RHD-1 to RHD-3343)

Eaves Primary School, Eaves Lane, St Helens (SUA-1 to SUA-3854/1)

Sutton Oak C.E. Primary School, Goodban Street, St Helens (SUB-1 to SUB-1814)

Sherdley Primary School, Mill Lane, Sutton, St Helens (SUC-1 to SUC-1394)

Willow Tree Primary School, Willow Tree Avenue, St Helens (SUD-1 to SUD-1902/2)

Thatto Heath Children’s Centre, Brisbane Street, Thatto Heath (THA-1/1 to THA1971/1)

Thatto Heath Children’s Centre, Brisbane Street, Thatto Heath (THE-1 to THE-856)

Nutgrove Methodist Primary School, Govett Road, St Helens (THB-1 to THB-2201)

St Matthews Church and Centre, St Matthews Grove, St Helens (THC-1 to THC-1757)

St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, Eltonhead Road, St Helens (THD-1/1 to THD3103/5)

Holy Cross Catholic Primary School, Charles Street, St Helens (TCA-2 to TCA-1541/2 Holy Trinity)

Church Hall, Traverse Street, St Helens (TCB-1 to TCB-1572/1)

St Mary & St Thomas CofE Primary School, Nursery Unit, Barton Close, St Helens (TCC-1 to TCC-1153)

Mobile Polling Station, Lord Street, St Helens (TCD-1 to TCD-608/1)

Peasley Cross United Reformed Church Hall, Beaufort Street, Peasley Cross, St Helens (TCE-1 to TCE-748)

Peasley Cross United Reformed Church Hall, Beaufort Street, Peasley Cross, St Helens (TCH-1 to TCH-330)

Mobile Polling Station, Junction Of, Shires Estate/borough Road, St Helens (TCF-1 to TCF-1556)

Robins Lane Community Primary School, Robins Lane, St Helens (TCG-1 to TCG-390)

Toll Bar with Prescot United Reformed Church Hall, Grange Park Road, Toll Bar, St Helens (WPA-1 to WPA-1631/1)

Independent Methodist Church, West Street, St Helens (WPB-1 to WPB-1563)

Black Bull Function Room, Black Bull, Knowsley Road, St Helens (WPC-1 to WPC-1739)

Mobile Polling Station, Bird I`th Hand Car Park, Dunriding Lane, St Helens (WPD-1 to WPD-935)

St Luke’s Church Centre, Knowsley Road, St Helens (WPE-1 to WPE-1716/2)

Newtown United Reformed Church, 6 Knowsley Road, St Helens (WPF-1 to WPF-1309)

Prescot Primary School, Maryville Road, Prescot, Knowsley, (PRO4-1 to PR04-1287/1)

Prescot Primary School, Maryville Road, Prescot, Knowsley (PR04-535 to PR04-2528)

Lomax Glass & Glazing, 135 Scotchbarn Lane, Whiston, Prescot, Knowsley (PR05-1 to PR05-1149)

Lomax Glass & Glazing, 135 Scotchbarn Lane, Whiston, Prescot, Knowsley (PR05-1150 to PR05-2227/5)

Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Warrington Road, Prescot, Knowsley (PR06-1 to PR06-1231/3)

Community and Youth Centre, Bryer Road, Prescot, Knowsley, Merseyside, (PR07-1 to PR07-1236)

Community and Youth Centre, Bryer Road, Prescot, Knowsley (PR07-1238 to PR07-2404)

Whiston Town Council Offices, Whiston Town Hall, Old Colliery Road, Whiston, Knowsley (107 PR08-1 to PR08-1371)

Cronton Parish Offices, Hampton Drive, Cronton, Knowsley (WC1A-1 to WC1A-1081)

Halsnead Primary School, Pennywood Drive, Whiston, Prescot, Knowsley (WC2-1 to WC2-1551/1)

St Nicholas Church, Windy Arbor Road, Whiston, Prescot, Knowsley (WC3-1 to WC3-1696)

George Howard Community Centre, Lickers Lane, Whiston, Knowsley, Merseyside (WC4-1 to WC4-1711/1)

The Acorn Centre, rear of Whiston Willis School, Weyman Avenue, Whiston, Prescot, Knowsley (WC5-1 to WC5-1388)



St Helens North

Christ Church Haydock URC, West End Road, Haydock (BLA-1 to BLA-2017)

St Augustine of Canterbury Catholic High School, Boardmans Lane, St Helens (BLB-1 to BLB435)

St Paul`s Church, Chain Lane, St Helens, Merseyside (BLC-1 to BLC1476/2)

Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road\Chain Lane, St Helens, Merseyside (BLD-1 to BLD2213/3)

Christ Church Haydock URC, West End Road,Haydock (BLE-1 to BLE-1511/3)

Christ Church Haydock URC, West End Road, Haydock (BLF-1 to BLF431)

St Aidans CE Community Primary School, Off London Fields, Billinge, (BSA-1 to BSA1946/2)

Rainford Road Community Centre, 120 Rainford Road, Billinge (BSB-1 to BSB1311/1)

St Marys Birchley Catholic Primary School, Birchley Road, Billinge (BSC-1 to BSC1704/1)

Rectory Primary School, Rectory Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield (BSD-1 to BSD1129)

Garswood Primary School, Hamilton Road, Garswood (BSE-1 to BSE2590/4)

Martin Avenue Community Centre, Martin Avenue, Newton-le-Willows (EAA-1 to EAA1161)

St Marys Catholic Infants School, Victoria Road, Newton-le-Willows (EAB-1 to EAB1989/3)

Newton Children’s Centre, Patterson Street, Newton-le-Willows (EAC-1 to EAC2271)

Newton Children’s Centre, Patterson Street, Newton-le-Willows (EAD-1 to EAD-1709)

Lyme Primary School, Nursery Unit, Lyme Street, Newton-le-Willows (EAE-1 to EAE1441)

Legh Vale Primary School, Legh Road, Haydock, St Helens (HAA-1 to HAA-913)

Grange Valley Youth Centre, Clipsley Lane, Haydock, St Helens (HAB-3 to HAB3296/2)

Blessed English Martyrs Church Hall, Chapel Street, Haydock, St Helens (HAC-1 to HAC-2278)

St James the Great Parish Room, Church Road, Haydock, St Helens (HAD-1 to HAD2076/1)

Mobile Polling Station, Slag Lane/Liverpool Road, Pewfall, St Helens (HAE-1 to HAE-382/1)

Mobile Polling Station, Bassenthwaite Avenue, St Helens, Merseyside (MBA-1 to MBA924/2)

Moss Bank Library, Bowness Avenue, St Helens (MBB-1 to MBB1408/1)

Carr Mill Primary School, Kentmere Avenue, St Helens (MBC-1 to MBC779)

Pyes Gardens Community Room, Pyes Gardens, Off Folds Lane, St Helens (MBD-1 to MBD1700/1)

St Peter and St Paul Catholic Primary School, Derwent Road, Haresfinch, St Helens (MBE-1 to MBE1563)

Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road\Chain Lane, St Helens (MBF-1 to MBF-1662)

Moss Bank Mission, Moss Bank Road, St Helens (MBG-1 to MBG562)

Wargrave Ce Primary School, Bradlegh Road, Newton-le-Willows (NEA-1 to NEA1751/2)

Newton Family and Community Centre, Park Road South, Newton-le-Willows (NEB-1 to NEB2356/1)

Newton Family and Community Centre, Park Road South, Newton-le-Willows (29 NEC-1 to NEC1539/1)

St Peters Church Annexe, High Street, Newton-le-Willows (NED-3 to NED3104/5)

St Marys Catholic Infants School, Victoria Road, Newton-le-Willows (NEE-1 to NEE-732)

Parr St Peters Memorial Hall, Broad Oak Road, Parr, St Helens (PAA-1 to PAA756/1)

Parr Children’s Centre, Ashtons Green Drive, St Helens (PAB-1 to PAB-1235)

St Philips Church, Fleet Lane, Parr, St Helens (PAC-1 to PAC1359)

Broad Oak Community Primary School, Brunswick Street, Parr, St Helens (PAD-1 to PAD1582/2)

Allanson Street Primary School, School Entrance, Ramford Street, St Helens (PAE-1/1 to PAE1097)

Salvation Army Hall, Tickle Avenue, St Helens (PAF-1/1 to PAF-975)

St Cuthberts Catholic High School, Berrys Lane, Parr, St Helens (PAG-3 to PAG1799/2)

Rainford X Sports & Social, Springfield, Rainford (RFA-1 to RFA-863/1)

Rainford High Technology College, Higher Lane, Rainford (RFB-1 to RFB137)

Rainford High Technology College, Higher Lane, Rainford (RFD-1 to RFD-1334)

Corpus Christi Primary School, Old Lane, Rainford, St Helens (RFC-1 to RFC1191)

Rainford Village Hall, Church Road, Rainford, St Helens (RFE-1 to RFE-1057)

Rainford Village Hall, Church Road, Rainford, St Helens (RFF-1 to RFF1134/1)

Mobile Polling Station, Crank Nursery, Crank Hill, Rainford (RFG-1 to RFG-326)

The Stables, St Helens Road, Rainford, St Helens (RFH-1 to RFH298/3)

The Stables, St Helens Road, Rainford, St Helens (RFK-1 to RFK-116)

The Stables, St Helens Road, Rainford, St Helens (RFL-1 to RFL-23)

Mobile Polling Station, Fir Tree Farm, Pimbo Road, Kings Moss (RFJ-1 to RFJ-145)

Bleak Hill Primary School, Hamilton Road, Windle, St Helens (WIA-1 to WIA1939/2)

Mobile Polling Station, Hard Lane/Windle Hall Drive, St Helens (WIB-1 to WIB-888)

Gamble Memorial Hall, City Gardens, St Helens (WIC-1 to WIC835/3)

Windleshaw Catholic Club, 218 Greenfield Road, St Helens (WID-1 to WID-894/1)

Queens Park Primary School, Rivington Road, St Helens (WIE-1 to WIE1055/1)

Nursery Unit Rivington Primary, Tennis Street North, St Helens (WIF-1 to WIF-942/1)

Community Room Morley Way, 10 Morley Way, St Helens (WIG-1 to WIG1417/1)

