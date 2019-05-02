Where St Helens residents can cast their vote in the local elections

Voters in St Helens will head to the polls today (Thursday) to have their say in the local elections.
Seats are up for grabs on St Helens Council across 16 wards.
Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and UKIP will all be represented as well as two independent candidates.
Additionally, voters will get to vote on who will represent them at the parish council level.
The verifications and count for both the local and parish elections is due to start at 10pm at St Helens town hall on Thursday.
The results are expected to start being announced between 12am and 1am.
How do I vote?
As the deadline for proxy applications and to vote by post, you will need to head to your nearest polling station in order to vote.
You must be registered to vote. If you have recently received your poll card you will be registered to vote.
Here is a list of every polling station in the borough:
1
Blackbrook
Christ Church Haydock United Reform Church, West End Road, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0AX
2
Blackbrook
St. Augustine of Canterbury RC High School, Boardmans Lane, Blackbrook, St. Helens, WA11 9BB
3
Blackbrook
St Paul’s Church, 75 Chain Lane, St Helens, Merseyside WA11 9QF
4
Blackbrook
Chain Lane Community Centre , Hinckley Road/ Chain Lane, St. Helens, WA11 9HT
5
Blackbrook
Christ Church Haydock United Reform Church, West End Road, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0AX
6
Billinge & Seneley Green
Billinge St. Aidan’s CE Primary School, Off London Fields, Billinge, St. Helens, WN5 7LS
7
Billinge & Seneley Green
Rainford Road Community Road, 120 Rainford Road, Billinge, Nr Wigan WN5 7PG
8
Billinge & Seneley Green
Birchley St. Mary’s RC Primary School, Birchley Road, Billinge, Nr Wigan, WN5 7QJ
9
Billinge & Seneley Green
Rectory CE Primary School, Rectory Road, North Ashton, St. Helens, WN4 0QF
10
Billinge & Seneley Green
Garswood Primary School, Hamilton Road, Garswood, St. Helens, WN4 0SF
11
Earlestown
Martin Avenue Community Centre, Martin Avenue, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 0HN
12
Earlestown
St. Mary’s Infants School, Victoria Road, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9RX
13
Earlestown
Newton Children’s Centre, Patterson Street, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9PZ
14
Earlestown
Lyme Primary School Nursery Unit, North Street, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9HD
15
Haydock
Legh Vale Primary School, Legh Road, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0ER
16
Haydock
Grange Valley Youth Centre, Clipsley Lane, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0JG
17
Haydock
English Martyrs Church Hall, Chapel Street, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0JY
18
Haydock
St. James the Great Parish Room, Church Road, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0NJ
19
Haydock
Mobile at Liverpool Road/ Slag Lane, Pewfall, St. Helens, WA11 9RT
20
Moss Bank
Mobile at Bassenthwaite Avenue, Moss Bank, St Helens
21
Moss Bank
Moss Bank Library, Bowness Avenue, Moss Bank, St. Helens, WA11 7EQ
22
Moss Bank
Carr Mill Primary School, Kentmere Avenue, Moss Bank, St. Helens, WA11 7PQ
23
Moss Bank
Pyes Gardens Community Room, Pyes Gardens, Moss Bank, St. Helens, WA11 9ND
24
Moss Bank
St. Peter & St. Paul RC Primary School, Derwent Road, Haresfinch, St. Helens, WA11 9AT
25
Moss Bank
Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road/ Chain Lane, St. Helens, WA11 9HT
26
Moss Bank
Moss Bank Mission, Moss Bank Road, Moss Bank, St. Helens, WA11 7DF
27
Newton
Wargrave CE Primary School, Bradlegh Road, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 8QL
28
Newton
Newton Family and Community Centre, Park Road South, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 8EX
29
Newton
Newton Family and Community Centre, Park Road South, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 8EX
30
Newton
St. Peter’s Church Annexe, High Street, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9SU
31
Newton
St. Mary’s Infants School, Victoria Road, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9RX
32
Parr
Parr St. Peter’s Memorial Hall, Broad Oak Road, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 2EA
33
Parr
Parr Children’s Centre, Ashtons Green Drive, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 2AP
34
Parr
St. Philip’s Church, Derbyshire Hill Road, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 2LJ
35
Parr
Broad Oak Primary School, Brunswick Street, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 2JE
36
Parr
Allanson Street Primary School, Ramford Street, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 1PL
37
Parr
Salvation Army Hall, Tickle Avenue, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 1RS
38
Parr
St. Cuthbert’s High School, Berrys Lane, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 3HE
39
Rainford
Rainford X Sports & Social Club, Bushey Lane, Rainford WA11 7NL
40
Rainford
Rainford High Technology College, Higher Lane, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 8NY
41
Rainford
Corpus Christi RC Primary School, Old Lane, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 8JF
42
Rainford
Rainford Village Hall, Church Road, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 8HB
43
Rainford
Mobile at Crank Nursery, Crank Hill, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 7SD
44
Rainford
The Stables, Hill Top, St. Helens Road, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 7QX
45
Rainford
Mobile at Fir Tree Farm, Pimbo Road, Rainford WA11 8RG
46
Windle
Bleak Hill Primary School, Hamilton Road, Windle, St. Helens, WA10 6HG
47
Windle
Mobile at Hard Lane/ Windle Hall Drive, Windle, St. Helens, WA10 6
48
Windle
Gamble Memorial Hall, City Gardens, Windle, St. Helens, WA10 6UX
49
Windle
Windleshaw Catholic Club, 218 Greenfield Road, St Helens WA10 6SF
50
Windle
Queens Park Primary School, Rivington Road, St Helens, WA10 4NQ
51
Windle
Nursery Unit, Rivington Primary School, Tennis Street North, Windle, St. Helens, WA10 6FL
52
Windle
Community Room Morley Way, 10 Morley Way, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 2EE
53
Bold
Mobile at The Pastures, New Bold, Bold, St. Helens, WA9 4
54
Bold
Independent Methodist Church, Herbert Street, St Helens WA9 3LE
55
Bold
Mobile at Lindsay Street, Bold, St. Helens, WA9 4UG
56
Bold
Sutton Manor Primary School, Forest Road, Sutton Manor, St. Helens, WA9 4AT
57
Bold
Chester Lane Library, Chester Lane, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 4DE
58
Bold
Mobile at Warrington Road, Bold St. Helens, WA8 3
59
Eccleston
St. Julie’s Catholic Primary School, Brooklands Road Eccleston, St. Helens, WA10 5HG
60
Eccleston
Eccleston Village Hall, Kiln Lane, Eccleston, St. Helens, WA10 4RA
61
Eccleston
Eccleston Mere Primary School, Saleswood Avenue, Eccleston, St. Helens, WA10 5NX
62
Eccleston
Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School, off Albany Avenue, Eccleston Park, St. Helens, L34 2QN
63
Eccleston
Mobile at Black Horse, Rainhill Road, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 4PF
64
Rainhill
Longton Lane Community Primary School, Longton Lane, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 8PB
65
Rainhill
Longton Lane Community Primary School,, Longton Lane, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 8PB
66
Rainhill
Rainhill Scout Hut, Deepdale Drive, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 4NW
67
Rainhill
St. Ann’s Millennium Centre, View Road, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 0LE
68
Sutton
Eaves Primary School, Eaves Lane, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 3UB
69
Sutton
Sutton Oak Primary School, Goodban Street, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 3QD
70
Sutton
Sherdley County Primary School, Mill Lane, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 4HA
71
Sutton
Willow Tree Primary School, Willow Tree Avenue, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 4LZ
72
Thatto Heath
Thatto Heath Children’s Centre, Brisbane Street, Thatto Heath, St. Helens, WA9 5QT
73
Thatto Heath
Nutgrove Methodist Community Primary School, Govett Road, Nutgrove, Thatto Heath, St. Helens, WA9 5NH
74
Thatto Heath
St. Matthews Church & Centre, St. Matthews Grove, Thatto Heath, St. Helens, WA10 3SE
75
Thatto Heath
St. John Vianney Catholic Primary School, Elton Head Road, Thatto Heath, St. Helens, WA9 5BT
76
Town Centre
Holy Cross Primary School, Charles Street, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA10 1LN
77
Town Centre
Holy Trinity Church Hall, Traverse Street, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA9 1BW
78
Town Centre
St. Mary & St. Thomas Primary School, Barton Close, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA10 2HS
79
Town Centre
Mobile at Lord Street Day Centre, Lord Street, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA10 2SP
80
Town Centre
Peasley Cross United Reformed Church Hall, Beaufort Street, Peasley Cross, St. Helens, WA9 3BQ
81
Town Centre
Mobile at Junction of The Shires Estate/Borough Road, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA10 3
82
Town Centre
Robins Lane Community Primary School, Robins Lane, St. Helens, WA9 3NF
83
West Park
Toll Bar with Prescot United Reformed Church Hall, Grange Park Road, Toll Bar, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 3AR
84
West Park
Independent Methodist Church Hall, West Street, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 3DP
85
West Park
Function Room at Black Bull, Knowsley Road, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 4PX
86
West Park
Mobile at Bird i’th Hand, Dunriding Lane, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 3HE
87
West Park
St. Luke’s Church Centre, Knowsley Road, West Park St. Helens, WA10 4PU
88
West Park
Newtown United Reformed Church, Knowsley Road, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 4PN
You can also search for your nearest polling station here: applications02.sthelens.gov.uk/pollingstations/
For more information, call St Helens Council on 01744 676464 or email elections@sthelens.gov.uk