Where St Helens residents can cast their vote in the local elections

Voters in St Helens will head to the polls today (Thursday) to have their say in the local elections.

Seats are up for grabs on St Helens Council across 16 wards.

Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and UKIP will all be represented as well as two independent candidates.

Additionally, voters will get to vote on who will represent them at the parish council level.

The verifications and count for both the local and parish elections is due to start at 10pm at St Helens town hall on Thursday.

The results are expected to start being announced between 12am and 1am.

How do I vote?

As the deadline for proxy applications and to vote by post, you will need to head to your nearest polling station in order to vote.

You must be registered to vote. If you have recently received your poll card you will be registered to vote.

Here is a list of every polling station in the borough:

1

Blackbrook

Christ Church Haydock United Reform Church, West End Road, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0AX

2

Blackbrook

St. Augustine of Canterbury RC High School, Boardmans Lane, Blackbrook, St. Helens, WA11 9BB

3

Blackbrook

St Paul’s Church, 75 Chain Lane, St Helens, Merseyside WA11 9QF

4

Blackbrook

Chain Lane Community Centre , Hinckley Road/ Chain Lane, St. Helens, WA11 9HT

5

Blackbrook

Christ Church Haydock United Reform Church, West End Road, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0AX

6

Billinge & Seneley Green

Billinge St. Aidan’s CE Primary School, Off London Fields, Billinge, St. Helens, WN5 7LS

7

Billinge & Seneley Green

Rainford Road Community Road, 120 Rainford Road, Billinge, Nr Wigan WN5 7PG

8

Billinge & Seneley Green

Birchley St. Mary’s RC Primary School, Birchley Road, Billinge, Nr Wigan, WN5 7QJ

9

Billinge & Seneley Green

Rectory CE Primary School, Rectory Road, North Ashton, St. Helens, WN4 0QF

10

Billinge & Seneley Green

Garswood Primary School, Hamilton Road, Garswood, St. Helens, WN4 0SF

11

Earlestown

Martin Avenue Community Centre, Martin Avenue, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 0HN

12

Earlestown

St. Mary’s Infants School, Victoria Road, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9RX

13

Earlestown

Newton Children’s Centre, Patterson Street, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9PZ

14

Earlestown

Lyme Primary School Nursery Unit, North Street, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9HD

15

Haydock

Legh Vale Primary School, Legh Road, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0ER

16

Haydock

Grange Valley Youth Centre, Clipsley Lane, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0JG

17

Haydock

English Martyrs Church Hall, Chapel Street, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0JY

18

Haydock

St. James the Great Parish Room, Church Road, Haydock, St. Helens, WA11 0NJ

19

Haydock

Mobile at Liverpool Road/ Slag Lane, Pewfall, St. Helens, WA11 9RT

20

Moss Bank

Mobile at Bassenthwaite Avenue, Moss Bank, St Helens

21

Moss Bank

Moss Bank Library, Bowness Avenue, Moss Bank, St. Helens, WA11 7EQ

22

Moss Bank

Carr Mill Primary School, Kentmere Avenue, Moss Bank, St. Helens, WA11 7PQ

23

Moss Bank

Pyes Gardens Community Room, Pyes Gardens, Moss Bank, St. Helens, WA11 9ND

24

Moss Bank

St. Peter & St. Paul RC Primary School, Derwent Road, Haresfinch, St. Helens, WA11 9AT

25

Moss Bank

Chain Lane Community Centre, Hinckley Road/ Chain Lane, St. Helens, WA11 9HT

26

Moss Bank

Moss Bank Mission, Moss Bank Road, Moss Bank, St. Helens, WA11 7DF

27

Newton

Wargrave CE Primary School, Bradlegh Road, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 8QL

28

Newton

Newton Family and Community Centre, Park Road South, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 8EX

29

Newton

Newton Family and Community Centre, Park Road South, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 8EX

30

Newton

St. Peter’s Church Annexe, High Street, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9SU

31

Newton

St. Mary’s Infants School, Victoria Road, Newton-Le-Willows, St. Helens, WA12 9RX

32

Parr

Parr St. Peter’s Memorial Hall, Broad Oak Road, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 2EA

33

Parr

Parr Children’s Centre, Ashtons Green Drive, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 2AP

34

Parr

St. Philip’s Church, Derbyshire Hill Road, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 2LJ

35

Parr

Broad Oak Primary School, Brunswick Street, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 2JE

36

Parr

Allanson Street Primary School, Ramford Street, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 1PL

37

Parr

Salvation Army Hall, Tickle Avenue, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 1RS

38

Parr

St. Cuthbert’s High School, Berrys Lane, Parr, St. Helens, WA9 3HE

39

Rainford

Rainford X Sports & Social Club, Bushey Lane, Rainford WA11 7NL

40

Rainford

Rainford High Technology College, Higher Lane, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 8NY

41

Rainford

Corpus Christi RC Primary School, Old Lane, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 8JF

42

Rainford

Rainford Village Hall, Church Road, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 8HB

43

Rainford

Mobile at Crank Nursery, Crank Hill, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 7SD

44

Rainford

The Stables, Hill Top, St. Helens Road, Rainford, St. Helens, WA11 7QX

45

Rainford

Mobile at Fir Tree Farm, Pimbo Road, Rainford WA11 8RG

46

Windle

Bleak Hill Primary School, Hamilton Road, Windle, St. Helens, WA10 6HG

47

Windle

Mobile at Hard Lane/ Windle Hall Drive, Windle, St. Helens, WA10 6

48

Windle

Gamble Memorial Hall, City Gardens, Windle, St. Helens, WA10 6UX

49

Windle

Windleshaw Catholic Club, 218 Greenfield Road, St Helens WA10 6SF

50

Windle

Queens Park Primary School, Rivington Road, St Helens, WA10 4NQ

51

Windle

Nursery Unit, Rivington Primary School, Tennis Street North, Windle, St. Helens, WA10 6FL

52

Windle

Community Room Morley Way, 10 Morley Way, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 2EE

53

Bold

Mobile at The Pastures, New Bold, Bold, St. Helens, WA9 4

54

Bold

Independent Methodist Church, Herbert Street, St Helens WA9 3LE

55

Bold

Mobile at Lindsay Street, Bold, St. Helens, WA9 4UG

56

Bold

Sutton Manor Primary School, Forest Road, Sutton Manor, St. Helens, WA9 4AT

57

Bold

Chester Lane Library, Chester Lane, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 4DE

58

Bold

Mobile at Warrington Road, Bold St. Helens, WA8 3

59

Eccleston

St. Julie’s Catholic Primary School, Brooklands Road Eccleston, St. Helens, WA10 5HG

60

Eccleston

Eccleston Village Hall, Kiln Lane, Eccleston, St. Helens, WA10 4RA

61

Eccleston

Eccleston Mere Primary School, Saleswood Avenue, Eccleston, St. Helens, WA10 5NX

62

Eccleston

Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School, off Albany Avenue, Eccleston Park, St. Helens, L34 2QN

63

Eccleston

Mobile at Black Horse, Rainhill Road, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 4PF

64

Rainhill

Longton Lane Community Primary School, Longton Lane, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 8PB

65

Rainhill

Longton Lane Community Primary School,, Longton Lane, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 8PB

66

Rainhill

Rainhill Scout Hut, Deepdale Drive, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 4NW

67

Rainhill

St. Ann’s Millennium Centre, View Road, Rainhill, St. Helens, L35 0LE

68

Sutton

Eaves Primary School, Eaves Lane, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 3UB

69

Sutton

Sutton Oak Primary School, Goodban Street, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 3QD

70

Sutton

Sherdley County Primary School, Mill Lane, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 4HA

71

Sutton

Willow Tree Primary School, Willow Tree Avenue, Sutton, St. Helens, WA9 4LZ

72

Thatto Heath

Thatto Heath Children’s Centre, Brisbane Street, Thatto Heath, St. Helens, WA9 5QT

73

Thatto Heath

Nutgrove Methodist Community Primary School, Govett Road, Nutgrove, Thatto Heath, St. Helens, WA9 5NH

74

Thatto Heath

St. Matthews Church & Centre, St. Matthews Grove, Thatto Heath, St. Helens, WA10 3SE

75

Thatto Heath

St. John Vianney Catholic Primary School, Elton Head Road, Thatto Heath, St. Helens, WA9 5BT

76

Town Centre

Holy Cross Primary School, Charles Street, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA10 1LN

77

Town Centre

Holy Trinity Church Hall, Traverse Street, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA9 1BW

78

Town Centre

St. Mary & St. Thomas Primary School, Barton Close, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA10 2HS

79

Town Centre

Mobile at Lord Street Day Centre, Lord Street, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA10 2SP

80

Town Centre

Peasley Cross United Reformed Church Hall, Beaufort Street, Peasley Cross, St. Helens, WA9 3BQ

81

Town Centre

Mobile at Junction of The Shires Estate/Borough Road, Town Centre, St. Helens, WA10 3

82

Town Centre

Robins Lane Community Primary School, Robins Lane, St. Helens, WA9 3NF

83

West Park

Toll Bar with Prescot United Reformed Church Hall, Grange Park Road, Toll Bar, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 3AR

84

West Park

Independent Methodist Church Hall, West Street, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 3DP

85

West Park

Function Room at Black Bull, Knowsley Road, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 4PX

86

West Park

Mobile at Bird i’th Hand, Dunriding Lane, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 3HE

87

West Park

St. Luke’s Church Centre, Knowsley Road, West Park St. Helens, WA10 4PU

88

West Park

Newtown United Reformed Church, Knowsley Road, West Park, St. Helens, WA10 4PN

You can also search for your nearest polling station here: applications02.sthelens.gov.uk/pollingstations/

For more information, call St Helens Council on 01744 676464 or email elections@sthelens.gov.uk