Tommy Robinson stages campaign rally in St Helens

Controversial MEP candidate Tommy Robinson staged a campaign rally in St Helens last night.



Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon was canvassing in Thatto Heath as part of his campaign to becoming an MEP for the North West.

Mr Robinson had been met with hostility during visits to other locations on the campaign trail but everything seemed to pass off peacefully in St Helens as around 300 people turned up to hear his speech.

During his speech Mr Robinson said: "I want May 23 not to be a protest, but to be the start of communities sending a message. A vote for Tommy Robinson on May 23 is a vote for us all."

Mr Robinson will visit Prestwich and Bolton tomorrow, Birkenhead on Sunday and will be in Wigan on Monday.