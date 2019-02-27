Susan Murphy wins re-run St Helens Labour group deputy leader vote

Susan Murphy has been named deputy leader of the St Helens Labour group – one week after winning a vote that was later ruled ‘void’.



Merseyside’s former deputy Police and Crime Commissioner went head-to-head against Coun Marlene Quinn in the secret ballot last night.

While the result of the vote has not been officially announced, numerous Labour sources have confirmed that Coun Murphy was victorious in the vote.

The secret ballot originally took place last Monday, with Coun Murphy being declared the winner on the night.

However, a recount took place the following day after concerns were raised about the validity of the result.

This is despite the result being verified on the night by deputy regional director Andy Smith, who blamed the voided result on a ‘miscalculation’.

Windle councillor David Baines and former council leader Barrie Grunewald took part in last week’s ballot but dropped out of the race after Labour North West ordered a re-run.

Coun Murphy, ward member for Billinge and Seneley Green, could now potentially be named deputy leader of St Helens Council.

However, this is not a constitutional requirement.

Under the constitution, the council leader chooses their own deputy but they can opt not to appoint one, as has happened previously.

Coun Murphy said she was “not in the position to comment on internal group affairs”.