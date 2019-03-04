Sue Murphy named new deputy leader of St Helens Council

Sue Murphy has been named as the new deputy leader of St Helens Council.



Coun Murphy has been appointed following the resignation of Andy Bowden, who stepped down as deputy leader last month.

The former deputy police and crime commissioner for Merseyside will also take over the balanced development and economic opportunity portfolio.

Coun Murphy, ward member for Billinge and Seneley Green, will start her position with immediate effect.

Coun Murphy said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed deputy leader of the council to serve the people of St Helens.

“This place means an awful lot to me and residents can be assured that I will take this opportunity to drive the borough forward for the better.”

Coun Murphy’s appointment comes after she went head-to-head with Marlene Quinn to be named deputy leader of the St Helens Labour group.

The secret ballot had to be re-run after Labour North West ruled the original vote void one week earlier.

Coun Murphy was announced as the winner of the original vote, but a discrepancy with the result was discovered the following day and a re-run was ordered by the regional arm of the party.

Coun Murphy has sat on St Helens Council for 15 years after first being elected in 2004.

During this time, she has held various roles including cabinet member for libraries and leisure services.

She also sits on a number of council committees including planning, and licensing and environmental protection committee

Following her latest appointment to the cabinet, Coun Murphy is now firmly focused on looking ahead to the future.

She said: “St Helens has such a proud past and while it’s nice to look back – it’s also important to look forward

“There’s a lot of exciting development projects occurring all over the borough which will significantly boost growth, with more in the pipeline.

“As portfolio lead for balanced development and economic opportunity, I’m eager to get started and play my part in attracting more growth into the borough to let the rest of the country know what a great place St Helens is to invest in.”

Council leader Derek Long added: “With the second highest job growth in the North, it’s vital that we keep up momentum.

“I’m confident that Sue will play an important part in ensuring we will deliver a balanced plan and a better borough.”

