St Helens residents urged to make sure they are registered to vote

Residents have until midnight on Friday to register to vote in the upcoming elections.



The local elections are due to take place in St Helens on Thursday, May 2.

One third of St Helens Council will be up for grabs, with all of the major parties represented as well two independent candidates.

Residents will also head to the polls to have their say on who represents them at a parish council level.

St Helens Council is urging residents who have not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered in time.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Friday, April 12.

If you have recently received your poll card you will be registered to vote. Poll cards will include information on the location of your polling station.

Residents who wish to vote by post the deadline to return a postal vote application form is Monday, April 15 at 5pm.

The deadline for proxy applications is Wednesday, April 24 at 5pm.

Residents can register online at gov.uk/register-to-vote

For more information call 01744 676464 or email elections@sthelens.gov.uk

