St Helens residents urged to have their say on Local Plan

Residents are being urged to have their say on the St Helens Local Plan before it is submitted to the planning inspector.



The ‘submission draft’ version of the St Helens Local Plan: 2020-2035 – which is the version the council want to see adopted – was approved by full council in December.

A number of drop-in events will take place to allow members of the public to officially comment on the plan. The eight-week publication period will close on March 13.

It is then proposed that later in 2019, the Local Plan, along with all supporting documents and any representations received within the representations period, will be submitted to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The Plan will then be examined by a government inspector, who will decide whether the council may adopt it, with or without modification. The council proposes to adopt the Plan in 2020.

The drop-in events are open to all and will allow members of the public to view the Local Plan and ask any questions relating to them.



The events are as follows:



St Ann’s Millennium Centre, Rainhill – Tuesday, January 29, 2pm–6.30pm

St John Vianney School, Thatto Heath – Tuesday, February 12, 2pm–6.30pm

Newton Library, Newton-le-Willows – Thursday, February 14, 2pm–6.30pm

St Julie’s Church Hall, Eccleston – Monday, February 18, 2pm–6.30pm

Billinge Road Community Hall, Garswood – Wednesday, February 20, 2pm–6.30pm

Haydock Library, Haydock – Monday, February 25, 2pm–6.30pm

Chester Lane Library – Tuesday, February 26, 2pm–6.30pm

Rainford Village Hall, Rainford – Thursday, February 28, 2pm–6.30pm

.

To comment on the Local Plan and/or other supporting documents, residents must complete and return a representations form to the council no later than 5pm on Wednesday, March 13.

The representations form can be completed online or alternatively, paper copies of the representations form and the Statement of Representations Procedure can also be obtained from the council offices and libraries within the borough.

Hard copies of the submission draft and related documents are also available for inspection at the St Helens Council town hall ground floor reception and all libraries within St Helens.

The documents can also be viewed online via sthelens.gov.uk/localplan

