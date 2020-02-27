St Helens residents invited to share their views on how councillors are elected

St Helens residents can share their views on how they elect councillors in the future.



A consultation on whether to move to electing all ward councillors once every four years is launching on Friday, February 28.

Currently one third of St Helens Council ward councillors are elected each year, one from each ward, in a three out of every four-year cycle.

But the public could choose to instead opt to have one election to select all the ward councillors at the same time.

The next ward councillor elections would then take place four years later after all councillors have served their four-year term.

The advantages and disadvantages of each of the proposed electoral cycles as well as frequently asked questions are available online at www.sthelens.gov.uk.

Speaking about the process Executive Director for Corporate Services Cath Fogarty, who is also the Returning Officer at St Helens Council responsible for elections, said: “We want to hear from residents about how they would to prefer to vote for their ward councillors in the future.

"Taking part in democracy by voting is an incredibly important act we are all able to do and we want to hear your views on whether changing the electoral cycle will encourage more people to make their voice heard.”

The consultation will run from Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 22 and to take part visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/council/public-consultation/

A decision on the electoral cycle will be made at a special council meeting on April 15th.