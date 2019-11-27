St Helens residents have their say on the big issues in general election

All of the political parties’ campaigns are now in full swing for the upcoming general election.



Brexit is the big issue on everyone’s lips, but there are a wealth of other local issues voters will be keen for their new MP and government to address.

Donna and Steven Standish

With the December 12 election now mere weeks away, we took to St Helens town centre to find out what voters are thinking.

Mike McGuigan, 59, from Rainhill, said he has voted Labour all his life but has become so frustrated by the ongoing Brexit deadlock that he is questioning whether his vote even matters.

Mike said: “In 2016 we voted in the referendum, whether it was right or wrong, we voted and the majority, 52 per cent to 48 per cent said ‘let’s leave’.

“And three-and-half-years down the line we haven’t left. So when it comes to the general election, I’ve voted Labour all my life, but you think to yourself, is it worth voting?

“Are we a democracy or are we not? I just think, if you vote in Conservative, will it happen? If you vote in Labour, it might never happen.

“If you vote in Lib Dems it won’t happen. So you think to yourself, who would you vote for? I’m thinking to myself, is my vote worth anything?”

Jim Nixon, 63, from Parr, said he’s more concerned with local issues than Brexit, such as school and NHS funding.

While he believes in the importance of voting, he said he will likely do what he always does and spoil his voting card in protest.

Jim said: “You cannot trust them (politicians) and that’s the issue, nobody can be trusted.

“The last few times I’ve voted, I always vote because I think it’s my duty to vote, but there’s nobody to vote for so I always vote for everyone, so it damages my vote.

“I’m just proving to myself that I’m going to vote. I want to vote, but there’s nobody worth voting for.”

Denise Brisko is the co-owner of Wizard in St Helens town centre and has worked in the shop for more than two decades.

The 44-year-old has grown frustrated by the decline in the town centre and has lost hope in the current crop of politicians.

Denise said: “Twenty years ago it used to be fun coming to work. It was lively. It was a nice atmosphere. It used to be busy.

“People were happy, but now it’s just miserable. There’s more homeless on the streets than there are shoppers.

“I just don’t see how any of them can help us to be honest at the moment.

“We need a lot of money putting into the town but wherever it goes we just don’t know because it doesn’t actually go into the town.”

Alisha Farrell, 21, works in Wizard and feels let down by the Labour Party.

She also believes a lot of voters do not make properly informed choices casting their vote.

Alisha said: “I think a lot of people are just voting for the sake of voting, rather than actually reading up on what different group’s want and what they’ll do for everyone.

“I think everyone are just voting to vote.

“I’ve always voted Labour, but I feel like they’ve let us down a lot in recent years. I’m not a 100 per cent who I’m voting yet.

“I’m going to have a good read up and see which ones will benefit us the most.”

Jamie Coyne, 20, from Prescot, said he will be voting for the Labour Party, although he admitted he is drawn to policies from other parties.

Despite that he feels Labour and the Conservatives are the only realistic options.

Steven Standish, 59, from Haydock, said he will be voting for the Conservatives and described the current situation in Westminster a “joke”.

Steven’s wife, Donna Standish, 57, believes the election is a “waste of money”.

Rubina Khan, 50, from Haydock, believes Labour have frustrated the Brexit process and said she will be voting for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

Dorothy Howard, 65, also thinks the UK should have already left the EU, although she has doubts it is still the best decision for the country.

Dorothy said: “I was really firm for coming out, but the way things have gone it looks we might even be better staying in.

“I’m so confused about it all now to be honest with you.

“I think the thought of a second referendum is disgraceful. I mean we could have a third one to say we didn’t want the second one.

“It could go on forever. The referendum is a referendum isn’t it and that should stand. You can’t go back on that.

“How can you go back on that?”

