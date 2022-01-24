St Helens polling station changes approved ahead of May local elections

The review of polling districts and stations, changes to ward boundaries and the creation of two new wards mean that voters must pay close attention to the information on their poll cards

The review was prompted by an earlier review of the borough’s ward boundaries, carried out by the independent Local Government Boundary Commission.

Following public consultation, the boundary review resulted in various changes to most existing ward boundaries and the creation of two new wards, with the aim of ensuring that councillors equally represent about the same number of electors per ward, and that ward arrangements are working effectively.

Because of these changes, a review of polling districts, polling places and polling stations had to be undertaken – also subject to public consultation – to ensure that all voters have fair and reasonable access to in-person voting facilities.

This first mailing to electors to confirm polling arrangements will be from February 8, followed by delivery of poll cards from March 24.

The new polling arrangements are now in place ready for the borough’s first ‘all-out’ or whole-council elections on May 5, when elections will be held for all 48 seats on the council at the same time – and every four years afterwards.

Councillor Martin Bond, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance and Governance, said: “With both reviews now completed and the views of our residents incorporated into the outcomes, we’re now ready for the borough’s first whole-council elections. This has been a significant undertaking for the council’s electoral team and I thank them for their hard work.

“It’s important now that residents take note of any changes to their usual polling arrangements when they receive their poll cards and seize this opportunity to make their vote count when all 48 council seats are contested in May.”