St Helens' new youth parliament members are revealed

The young people of St Helens have been to the ballot box to choose their representatives in the youth parliament.

The United Kingdom Youth Parliament is a national organisation through which youths campaign to make positive changes for their peers across the country.

A total of 17 people put themselves forward for consideration for the roles of member of youth parliament (MYP) and a deputy.

Their manifestos were seen by people aged 11 to 18 across St Helens and 4,371 pupils from 12 schools voted for them.

Ben Lomas, from Rainford High School, was elected as St Helens MYP, with Morgen Lamb, from Hope Academy, chosen as his deputy.

Both cited knife crime as a key issue affecting young people which they hope to address, as well as mental health, homelessness and transport.