St Helens MP Marie Rimmer says election will be 'a defining moment for our country'

St Helens MP Marie Rimmer has accused the government of being in “complete disarray” after the MPs backed a general election in December.

On Tuesday night, a bill in the House of Commons to hold a general election on December 12 was passed by 438 votes to 20.

An amended motion that sought to date of the election to December 9 was tabled by Labour but was defeated by 315 to 295.

More than 100 Labour MPs did not take part or abstained in Tuesday’s crucial vote, while 11 voted against a general election.

A total of 127 Labour MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, supported the election.

Ms Rimmer, MP for St Helens South and Whiston, did not vote for Boris Johnson’s bill and neither did St Helens North MP Conor McGinn.

However, both voted for Labour’s amended motion.

The Prime Minister said the public must be “given a choice” over the future of Brexit and the country, adding that it was time for the country to “come together to get Brexit done”.

Following the vote, Ms Rimmer said: “This government is in complete disarray.

“We now have a Prime Minister who has suffered 10 embarrassing defeats in this House, and two historic court rulings against him.

“The next general election will be a defining moment for our country.

“Labour will put forward the most radical, hopeful, people-focused programme in modern times: a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild and transform our country.

“I will personally be campaigning for more funding for our local services from a platform of hope for the future for our local community.”

The bill is now set to be approved by the House of Lords and could become law by the end of the week.

If that happens, MPs will begin a five-week campaign up to polling day.