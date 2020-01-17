St Helens MP calls on government to end austerity so council can support those in care

Marie Rimmer has called on the government to reverse local government funding cuts to allow St Helens Council to properly look after the elderly and children in care.



Ms Rimmer, MP for St Helens South and Whiston, made the remarks made during the Queen’s Speech debate on education and social care.

The former leader of St Helens Council said it is not a “utopian dream” to ask children in care to “get the care they deserve.”

As of the December 31, 2019, there are a total of 529 children and young people in care in St Helens.

This is 63 more children than the previous year and is roughly double the national average.

“As a country we have to be judged on how we look after the most vulnerable in our society,” Ms Rimmer said.

“Children that find themselves in care, often through tragic circumstances, should be cared for and looked-after.”

Back in 2010-11, St Helens Council was spending £10.5 million in social care costs, compared with £25.5 million in 2019-20.

This is despite funding cuts of £90m since 2010 over the ten-year period.

Ms Rimmer said: “St Helens Council has done a good job prioritising care for those that need it most, but at the end of the day, the current situation cannot carry on.

“We need the government to provide enough funding to our council, so all of our children get the help and support they need.

“After all, I want to live in a society that cares for its most vulnerable citizens.”

Ms Rimmer urged the government to finally end austerity and increase local government funding to ease the pressures facing councils across the country.

The Labour MP also called for a review of how social care for children, young people and adults is funded.

Ms Rimmer said: “We have heard declarations from members of the government on the front bench, including the Prime Minister, and the Chancellor, that austerity is over.

“The Queen’s Speech refers to cross-party consensus on social care reform.

“I therefore call on Ministers to put this into action. The government must release the long-delayed Green Paper on the future of social care funding.

“It must also begin a bottom-up review and restructure in which we fund social care for children, young people and adults.

“We must also see an end to austerity and an increase in local government funding that matches the ever-growing responsibilities and pressures that they are facing.

“It is they that are looking after the public, not us.

“They are facing the problems, and we have to provide the resources and structures that enable them to do this.”

