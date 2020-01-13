St Helens MP backs Keir Starmer to be next Labour leader

St Helens South and Whiston MP Marie Rimmer has backed Sir Keir Starmer to become the next leader of the Labour Party.



Ms Rimmer said she has “carefully considered” all of the candidates who have entered the race and has concluded that Sir Keir, who launched his bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader over the weekend, is the right person to lead the party following its worst election defeat in a decade.

Sir Keir Starmer

The former leader of St Helens Council, who was re-elected in her constituency in last month’s general election, said Sir Keir is “Labour to his core” and can “forge a better future for our country.”

Ms Rimmer said: “The Labour Party needs to unite and rebuild around a radical programme that delivers a Labour government in four years’ time.

“We have just suffered our worst election defeat in 100 years.

“Having lost so many seats that have been Labour for generations, we have to recognise where we are as a party.

“Having carefully considered all the candidates, I believe that Keir is the right person to lead our country forward.

“Keir is a capable and effective leader who has dedicated his life to fighting for equality and justice.

“Before he became an MP, Keir stood up and defended striking miners, took on McDonald’s and won, and gave free legal advice to poll tax protesters in Trafalgar Square.

“Keir is Labour to his core. He is an experienced leader that can forge a better future for our country.”

The other candidates vying to replace Mr Corbyn are Rebecca Long Bailey Emily Thornberry, Jess Phillips, Clive Lewis and Lisa Nandy.

The winner will be announced on April 4 following a ballot of party members, trade union and other affiliates and registered supporters.

