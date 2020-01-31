St Helens Labour members reveal who they are backing in leadership contest

Labour members in St Helens have cast their votes for who they want to take over from Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the party.



The two Constituency Labour Parties (CLP), St Helens South and Whiston and St Helens North, both held votes on Thursday night for who they want to become leader and deputy leader of the party.

The St Helens South and Whiston CLP nominated the Momentum-backed Rebecca Long-Bailey, the MP for Salford and Eccles, to be leader.

They backed Angela Rayner, MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, to be deputy leader.

The St Helens South and Whiston CLP previously nominated Yvette Cooper in 2015 and Jeremy Corbyn in 2016.

The St Helens North CLP nominated Sir Keir Starmer, MP for Holborn and St Pancras, to be leader with Angela Rayner as his deputy.

This CLP previously nominated Andy Burnham in 2015 and did not nominate any candidate in 2016.

Following the vote, St Helens North MP Conor McGinn took to Twitter to say he was “delighted” by the CLP’s decision to back Sir Keir and Ms Raynor.

St Helens South and Whiston MP Marie Rimmer, who has publicly backed Sir Keir to become the party’s next leader, remained silent on social media after the CLP voted to nominate Ms Long-Bailey.

On Thursday, Ms Long-Bailey became the third Labour leadership hopeful to make it onto the final ballot after the Fire Brigades Union endorsed her bid.

She joins rivals Sir Keir Starmer and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy. Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, MP for Islington South and Finsbury, is yet to gain sufficient support to make it onto the final ballot.

The winners of both the leadership and deputy leadership contests will be announced on April 4.

A rolling list of CLP nominations can be viewed at https://labourlist.org/2020/01/rolling-list-clp-nominations-in-labours-2020-leadership-race/