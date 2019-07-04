St Helens councillors to receive two per cent pay rise

Councillors’ allowances for the coming year have been revealed, with elected members receiving a two per cent pay rise.



By law, local authorities in England are required to publish the allowances councillors receive for that financial year.

Each councillor receives a basic allowance while cabinet members receive a second allowance.

Allowances are also paid out for special responsibilities, such as chairmen of the various committees.

It is important to note that councillors differ from council officers, who are employed by the council.

Officers are responsible for the practical development of council policies and procedures while councillors are elected to run the services the authority is responsible for.

Currently there are 48 seats across 16 wards on St Helens Council.

Labour have the majority, holding 37 seats, giving them overall control of the council.

Following May’s local elections, the Liberal Democrats are the largest opposition party, with four seats.

The Conservatives have three councillors, while the Green Party have two.

There are also two independents now on the council.

All of allowances have received a two per cent rise, following a two per cent increase in 2018-19.

Each member of the council will receive a basic allowance of £8,094, while cabinet members will receive an additional £16,182.

This means in total, cabinet members will receive £24,276.

Coun David Baines, leader of the council, will receive £35,064 on top of his basic allowance, meaning he will take home £43,158.

Deputy leader Sue Murphy will receive an additional allowance of £19,554, giving her a total of £27,648.