St Helens councillor for Town Centre ward deselected by Labour

A serving cabinet member for St Helens Council has been deselected by Labour.



Coun Lynn Clarke, cabinet member for environmental services, was not automatically re-selected by her local Labour branch in the Town Centre ward to stand there in the May 2020 local elections.

It is understood she attended a selection meeting on Tuesday evening where she was deselected by members of the branch.

Former cabinet member Gill Neal, who was deselected last week to stand in her current ward, Windle, was chosen as the Town Centre candidate.

Coun Neal said: “It is an honour to have been selected by the branch members of Town Centre ward and I am looking forward to working alongside the Labour team to deliver the election pledges.”

Earlier this month Coun Clarke was shortlisted in the Parr ward alongside sitting ward councillor Andy Bowden and Simon Neal, Coun Neal’s husband.

Coun Clarke declined the invitation to be interviewed out of support for Coun Bowden, the current Parr councillor and former deputy council leader, who was subsequently deselcted.

It is understood that Coun Clarke has been shortlisted in multiple wards, although it is unclear at this stage where or if she will stand.

Coun Clarke said: “I have worked incredibly hard for the residents of Town Centre for a number of years and so I am obviously disappointed at the outcome of the selection meeting.

“However, I respect the decision of the branch and will continue to work to support the Labour Party in the future.”