St Helens Council to conduct review into library opening hours

A review of library opening hours will be undertaken across the borough in preparation for the opening of a library at the World of Glass.



St Helens Central Library, based in the Gamble Building, closed for urgent repairs in March 2017 and has never reopened.

In April, St Helens Council announced plans to establish a temporary library at The World of Glass, which has long been the preferred destination for a new town centre library.

The move is expected to take place in early 2020.

In preparation for the move, a decision has been taken through delegated powers to approve a revision to the opening hours for the council’s libraries.

It is understood that to pave the way for the opening of the new town centre library, overall operational hours across all libraries will need to be reduced back to similar levels that were in place prior to Central Library closing.

It is unclear at this stage which libraries will be affected.

A spokesman for St Helens Council said: “The revision to opening hours for the council’s libraries is to enable the reopening of a town centre library.

“We’re currently consulting with staff as part of the review, so specific changes are yet to be determined.

“We will of course keep residents updated as we proceed, and share any final changes to our libraries’ opening hours in due course.”

The Labour-run council has previously said Central Library’s move to The World of Glass would be a temporary arrangement.

However, it understood the move could end up being permanent if sufficient plans for the regeneration of the Gamble are agreed.

