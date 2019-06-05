St Helens Council to axe jobs in youth justice service restructure

Five posts will be axed as part of a restructuring of the youth justice service in St Helens.



The borough’s youth justice service is based in the Lord Street Centre in Lord Street.

The service works with children and young people aged eight to 18 years who have offended, or are at risk of offending, and help prevent them getting into further trouble.

A decision to restructure the service has been taken by St Helens Council in order to meet the needs of the service and the changing demographics in respect of volume and demand.

The council says that while caseloads have reduced, cases have become more complex and often require more input from specialist roles.

As part of the restructure, two senior practitioner posts have been axed in order to streamline the management structure in response to reduced caseloads.

In addition, three intervention worker posts have gone and been replaced with one intervention development officer role and one reparation and unpaid work coordinator.

A part-time educational psychologist will be recruited, and two youth justice officer posts will also be re-designated.

The council says the changes reflect the change of direction in the service, which is now more focused more on being “trauma-informed and restorative” in terms of delivery.

