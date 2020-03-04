St Helens Council taking 'concrete steps' to improve children's services

St Helens Council is set to launch an “urgent review” to help reduce “drift and delay” for vulnerable children referred to social services.



Following a damning Ofsted focused inspection in July 2018, senior leaders have been focused on improving children’s services in St Helens and facilitating a culture shift within the department.

Last September Ofsted returned to St Helens for a two-week inspection of children’s services and while it acknowledged some improvements had been made, the overall judgement was “inadequate”, and led to formal intervention with the Department for Education (DfE).

Much of the criticism levelled at the council was around the council’s permanence planning and drift and delay for children.

A draft action plan in response to Ofsted’s inadequate rating was provided to the watchdog in December.

The action plan, which was approved by St Helens Council’s cabinet last week, is made up of around 50 actions split across nine sections.

According to the plan, the priority focus will be improving social work practice, management oversight and reducing drift and delay, particularly in permanence planning.

One of the actions will be to undertake a review – which will run from May until February 2021 – of the current case transfer system between duty, assessment, permanence and early help teams.

“The opinions of staff of what is currently going well with this system and what is not working will be taken into account, and any required amendments to the process will be put in place to ensure there is smooth and timely transfer of cases, particularly between duty to assessment teams,” the report says.

“Assistant director and relevant heads of service will ensure team managers understand their role in terms of management oversight and the importance of understanding which cases are not progressing as they should.

“The case transfer tracker will be subject to a monthly review by the assistant director and thematic audits will be undertaken regularly to monitor any drift and delay between teams.

“Furthermore, the assistant director and heads of service will monitor staffing and caseloads.”

Another action will see the heads of service put in place a system for capturing actions and child protection work and ensuring these are not subject to delay.

Specific training sessions regarding management oversight will also be put in place and offered to all team managers and heads of service.

In addition, several actions around permanence planning, from the front door through to adoption, are outlined in the report.

The report says there will be a “shift in culture and approach” in St Helens to ensure a ‘think permanence’ ethos is embedded right across the service.

This, it says, will ensure more children achieve early permanence and bring the rates of looked-after children in line with regional and national neighbours.

Speaking at cabinet, Labour’s Nova Charlton, cabinet member for protecting young people, said her department will be “working at pace” to deliver the changes needed.

Coun Charlton added that the department welcomes intervention from the DfE, something that was echoed by council leader David Baines.

“It would have been very easy to put the barriers up when the DfE came in, but that would have been absolutely the wrong thing to do,” Coun Baines said.

“And I’m pleased to say there’s been no resistance from in the department, at all. We welcome, right from the top down.

“We welcome all and any support that’s offered. Our goal is to improve children’s services and whatever helps us do that, we will do.”

Coun Baines said the council is taking “concrete steps” to improve children’s services.

He pointed to the appointment of former Ofsted director Kath O’Dwyer as the council’s new chief executive and the creation of a director of children’s services.

O’Dwyer, the acting chief executive of Cheshire East Council, has a notable track record of improving children’s services in several local authorities.

She will take over from temporary chief executive Harry Catherall, who came out of retirement last October following the shock departure of Mike Palin.

Ms O’Dwyer is expected to start her new role on March 9.

