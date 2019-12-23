St Helens Council non-essential services closed over Christmas period

Non-essential council services will close down over the Christmas period.



From Christmas 1992 until 2008, St Helens Council closed down between Christmas and New Year. This arrangement stopped in 2009.

Earlier this year cabinet agreed to reintroduce elements of the previous arrangement.

This means some council services will not be available over the festive period.

Some services will have reduced operational hours and could move locations during this time.

St Helens Town Hall will be closed from December 24 to January 2.

The Contact Centre reception will open from 9am to 1.30pm throughout the Christmas period. Phone lines will be open 9am to 5pm.

Both the reception and phone line will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Council Tax and benefits and Blue Badge Service will close throughout the festive period.

Some of the borough’s libraries will be closed from December 24 until January 2.

Eccleston, Parr, Chester Lane and Newton libraries will open on selected times, except on December 25, 26, 29 and January 1.

Sutton Leisure Centre and Ruskin Sports Village closed on December 22 and reopen on January 4.

Queens Park Health and Fitness, Newton-le-Willows Health and Fitness and Parr Swimming and Fitness will be closed on December 25, 26 and January 1.

Recycling centres are open throughout the Christmas period except on December 25, 26 and January 1.

Registrars, bereavement services and St Helens Crematorium will also be affected.

For more information visit sthelens.gov.uk

