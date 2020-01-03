St Helens Council management restructure set to begin

A planned restructure of St Helens Council’s senior management team will begin to take shape this month.



The new structure will be comprised of an executive leadership team, led by the chief executive, three executive directors covering corporate, people’s and place services, and an assistant chief executive.

Together, the executive leadership team will be tasked with delivering the authority’s ‘One Council’ modernisation programme.

Next week the council’s appointments committee will meet to deal with several issues relating to the restructure.

The shortlisting for the strategic director of place services and the longlisting for the assistant chief executive are both on the agenda for the meeting.

Two other items relating to the director posts are also down on the agenda. All of the items will be heard in the private section of the meeting.

The new strategic director for place services will take over from Paul Sanderson, who was due to retire at the end of this year but agreed to stay on during this transition period.

His replacement will command an annual salary of up to £119,142.

The assistant chief executive will fill the role left vacant by Keith Ireland, a consultant brought into the council in April to help with the council’s modernisation plans.

The council parted ways with Mr Ireland shortly after chief executive Mike Palin stepped down in September.

The assistant chief executive will receive up to £100,833 a year.

Interviews for the two executive director posts are expected to take place this month.

The executive leadership team will be headed up by chief executive Kath O’Dwyer, once she takes up her post in the spring.

Ms O’Dwyer will join St Helens Council after holding the position of acting chief executive at Cheshire East Council since 2017.

The former social worker was recommended for the top job, which will pay up to £160,000. by the appointments committee last month.

Ms O’Dwyer’s appointment was rubber stamped by the council at the full council meeting in December.

