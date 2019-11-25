St Helens Council locked out of its own family of Facebook pages

St Helens Council is working with Facebook to gain access to more than a dozen council-controlled pages after it was locked out two weeks ago.



The council operates various Facebook pages and for the past fortnight has been unable to post any information on 13 of them after being mysteriously locked out.

The pages are currently inactive and include the popular ‘What’s on in St Helens’ page, which is followed by more than 14,000 people.

Two weeks on, St Helens Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it is still working on bringing the inactive pages back into use.

“Unfortunately we have been experiencing problems with our family of Facebook pages after we were locked out from a range of community pages on November 9,” a council spokesman said.

“We are currently working with Facebook to investigate this matter and bring them back into use.

“We know that many people find these pages a great source of information and we would encourage followers to join our main St Helens Council Facebook page.

“This page is unaffected and is being kept up to date with the same information they rely on from our specialist service pages.”

St Helens Council first informed residents of the issues through its main Facebook and Twitter accounts on November 14.

“If you think we’ve gone quiet on our family of Facebook pages this week, there’s a good reason,” the post said.

“We’ve been locked out of them since the weekend, and no amount of knocking has got us back in so far.

“Bit embarrassing, we know.”

The council provided an update the situation via social media this week, confirming it was still locked out of their own pages.

Residents who want to get in touch about the council’s services have been asked to contact the authority through its main Facebook page until the problem is resolved.

