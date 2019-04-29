St Helens Council leader to step down after local elections

The leader of St Helens Council has announced he is standing down.



Coun Derek Long said he will “stand aside” as leader following the local elections.

The West Park councillor was installed as leader in April 2018 following the shock resignation of Coun Barrie Grunewald.

He then fought off a leadership challenge from Coun Andy Bowden at Labour’s annual general meeting (AGM) last May.

It was widely expected that Coun Long would again be challenged at the next AGM following the election.

But Coun Long has now revealed that he will not be looking to continue as leader beyond the local elections.

“St Helens, is a great place to live and work,” Coun Long said.

“The job of the council is to support the borough’s residents and provide the support and infrastructure we need to ensure that we continue to deliver for the town.

“I am proud to have been the council leader for the last 12 months. Despite the £90 million Tory cutbacks, the council has striven to improve and protect services. The Labour record is a strong one.

“We have attracted thousands of new jobs, kick-started transformative investment in our town and village centres, become a host venue for the 2021 World Cup and are on the threshold of winning the Glass Futures national testbed facility for the borough. There is a lot done, but still more to do.

“This is a great project of renewal we have started. It has become apparent over some months this will take a number of years to see through.

“On that basis, I have decided to stand aside as leader in May.”

Coun Long said it has been a “privilege” to serve the community as leader, and said he intends to continue to serve on the council, with his colleagues representing the constituents of West Park.

He said he will also return to the role he held prior to becoming leader as a senior advisor in England to the Affordable Housing Institute in Massachusetts.

“I will also be restarting a collaboration with colleagues who have previously generated billions of pounds for regeneration in the North,” he said.

“I would like to thank both political and officer colleagues who have helped me over the past 12 months and wish my successor as leader well.”

