St Helens Council launch guaranteed interview scheme for army veterans

St Helens Council will launch a guaranteed interview scheme for British Army veterans.



Guaranteed interview schemes for veterans are currently in place for a number of local authorities across the UK.

Conditions differ between local authorities, but applicants must meet the essential criteria required for the role they are applying for.

A delegated decision has now been taken to implement a scheme in St Helens.

“St Helens Council staff includes members of the British Armed Forces and recognises the valuable contribution that the Armed Forces make to the borough,” a decision notice said.

“The council acknowledges that the training undertaken by reservist employees and employees that volunteer with cadet forces enables them to develop skills and abilities that are beneficial to both the individual and the council.”

In 2012 St Helens Council signed the Armed Forces Community Covenant, which is a promise to ensure that current and former members of the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

In addition to the guaranteed interview scheme, the council will implement several new measures aimed at supporting reservist employees, employees that volunteer with cadet forces and staff wishing to join the Army Reserve.

Reservist employees and cadet force volunteers will be offered an additional 10 days paid leave per annum.

They will also be offered unlimited unpaid leave for any period of mobilisation.

