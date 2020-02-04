St Helens Council announce latest addition to senior management team

St Helens Council has made its latest appointment as part of its senior management restructure.



Councillors agreed to implement a restructure of its senior management team back in December as part of its modernisation plans.

The new structure will be comprised of an executive leadership team, led by the chief executive, three executive directors covering corporate, people’s and place services, and an assistant chief executive.

The council has announced that it has appointed Lisa Harris as its new executive director of place services.

Ms Harris is currently the director of place services at Cheshire West and Chester Council, a role she has held since November 2017.

Previously, Ms Harris has worked at Knowsley Council as the director of regeneration and housing, and as the area relationship director.

Her appointment completes a new all-female line up of the executive leader team at St Helens Council.

Ms Harris will join new chief executive Kath O’Dwyer, director of people’s services Sarah O’Brien and executive director of corporate services Cath Fogarty.

Welcoming Ms Harris’ appointment, council leader David Baines, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lisa to St Helens Council.

“She has a fantastic track record and reputation in local government, and we’re very lucky to have her as part of our all-female top team of executive directors.

“Our place department has huge responsibilities, covering services as diverse as roads and street lighting, recycling and waste, parks and open spaces, and of course regeneration and growth.

“These are all vitally important, but Lisa and I are well aware that regeneration of our town centres is a priority. Her experience and skills will be a valuable factor in delivering this.”

Ms Harris will take over from Paul Sanderson, who was due to retire at the end of last year but agreed to stay on during this transition period.

For her services, St Helens Council will pay Ms Harris up to £119,142 a year.

Ms Harris and Ms O’Dwyer are both expected to start in the spring.

An announcement is also expected shortly over the council’s new permanent assistant chief executive.

The assistant chief executive post that has been vacant since the departure of Keith Ireland, a consultant brought into the council in April to help with the council’s modernisation plans.

The council parted ways with Mr Ireland shortly after chief executive Mike Palin stepped down in September.

Mr Ireland’s replacement will receive up to £100,833 a year.

