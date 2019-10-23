Plans to install floodlit artificial football pitch at St Helens leisure centre

A playing field at Sutton Leisure centre is set to be replaced by a new artificial floodlit pitch.



Plans were submitted in August for the creation of an artificial grass pitch and associated infrastructure to the north of Elton Head Road.

The planning application, submitted by Labosport, said the development will introduce a “state-of-the-art” Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) for “young aspiring footballers” and senior football teams.

It said the APG, which will replace part of the grass playing field at Sutton Leisure Centre, will be enjoyed by local community sports clubs and groups visiting the leisure centre.

Associated features include fencing, entrance gates, hard standing areas with porous asphalt surfacing, portable goal storage and a floodlight system.

No objections were received by any of the consulted agencies or members of the public.

Writing in his officer’s report, planning officer Daley Parsonage recommended planning permission be granted, saying the plans complied with the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and the St Helens Development Plan, which informs decisions on planning applications.

Mr Parsonage concluded: “The proposed APG will provide replacement facilities which are a betterment to the existing pitches and therefore complies with the open spaces policies set out in the NPPF and Development Plan.

“The design and appearance of the pitch is appropriate given the cluster of sports facilities along Elton Head Road.

“Appropriate mitigation will ensure there is no harm from light spill or noise which would harm residential amenity.

“The development complies with the Development Plan and is recommended for approval.”

A decision has now taken to approve the plans through delegated powers, subject to various conditions.

One of the conditions is for the pitch or floodlights to only be in use between 9am to 10pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 6pm on the weekend and public bank holidays.

Construction work must only take place between 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. No work must take place on Sundays and public bank holidays.

Work must start within three years of the date of the decision notice.

