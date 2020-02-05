Plans submitted to demolish part of Earlestown Town Hall

Proposals have been submitted to demolish part of Earlestown Town Hall as part of wider plans to bring the iconic building back into public use.

Earlestown Town Hall was constructed in late 1800s but has been closed since 2008, shortly before being granted Grade II listed building status.

From 1895 up until the early 2000s the building was used for civic activities and housed district council offices.

After falling into a state of disrepair over a number of years, the Liberal Democrats took the decision to close the iconic building after seizing control of the council in a power-sharing agreement with the Conservatives in 2006.

Back in October 2019, St Helens Labour announced plans to consult with the public over bringing the building back into public use.

Linking into this, a planning application has been submitted by St Helens Council to demolish outbuildings built as an extension to the main building in the 1960s, and to restore the windows and doors to the rear of the building.

A separate application has also been submitted seeking listed building consent to carry out the work.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans says the design of the single-storey extension is in poor condition and does not reflect the main building’s architectural style or form.

“The annex buildings have fallen into a poor state of repair and along with their architectural style detract visual value from the officialdom of the town hall,” the statement says.

“It is the intention that the annex buildings are demolished to allow for the original elevation of the building to be restored back to its former condition.”

A public consultation on the future of Earlestown Town Hall is due to begin next month, with several events planned to take place in Newton-le-Willows.

Labour councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron said the demolition work will pave the way for further refurbishment of the historic building.

Coun Gomez-Aspron said: “We promised as Labour councillors that we would always fight to reopen and reuse the building, and were making big strides towards that.

“The demolition of the crumbling 1960s extension frees up more of the yard and allows greater opportunity in future plans.”

Both planning applications are currently awaiting decision.