Parliament welcomes RLWC2021 host announcement

Members of Parliament have welcomed the announcement of host venues for the Rugby League World Cup 2021.



On Tuesday (29 January) those towns and cities successful in bidding to play host to RLWC2021, were announced in a special broadcast on BBC Sport Online - with the Totally Wicked Stadium selected to host three group games.

A motion has been tabled in the House of Commons by Member of Parliament for St Helens South and Whiston and All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group Secretary, Marie Rimmer MP, welcoming the announcement and looking forward to “the greatest and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup of all time”.

RLWC2021 will see the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments held concurrently for the first time. The men’s and women’s competitions will be held as a double-header at Old Trafford, Manchester, with Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena hosting the wheelchair final.

Tournament organisers have met the Government’s target of hosting at least 80% of fixtures in the Northern Powerhouse, with games also set to be staged in London and Coventry.

After tabling the motion, Member of Parliament for St Helens South and Whiston and All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group Secretary, Marie Rimmer MP, said “congratulations to those towns and cities that have been successful in bidding to host Rugby League World Cup 2021 fixtures in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions.

“With over two years to go until the competing nations arrive in England, host venues now have the opportunity to enthuse and inspire their communities, as the tournament seeks to engage the entire nation.

“The All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group looks forward to continuing to support tournament organisers as excitement builds towards the biggest and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup ever.”

The full text of the motion is as follows:

Early day motion #2040: Rugby League World Cup 2021 Host Venue Announcement

That this House welcomes the announcement of host venues for the Rugby League World Cup 2021; congratulates St Helens, Bolton, Liverpool, Preston, Trafford, Warrington, Leigh, Coventry, Doncaster, Kirklees, Hull, Leeds, Sheffield, York, Middlesborough, Newcastle, Allerdale and London on their successful bids for games in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions; recognises that RLWC2021 organisers had to make some very hard decisions as part of a thorough bid process; welcomes the decision to stage the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions concurrently for the first time; recognises the significant investment made by government for legacy in communities across England through the RLWC2021 CreatedBy Capital Grants programme, as well as the EmpoweredBy and InspiredBy programmes; hopes that successful hosts will be able to engage and inspire their communities, with two years to go until the tournament; and looks forward to the greatest and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup of all time.