New masterplan for St Helens town centre transformation set to be unveiled

A major partnership that paves the way for the transformation of St Helens town centre is expected to be unveiled this week.



An extraordinary cabinet meeting has been called by St Helens Council for Friday where councillors are expected to agree terms with a partner to help deliver the regeneration of St Helens and Earlestown town centres.

It is understood the delivery partner’s board is due to sign off on the agreement on Thursday, one day before councillors meet to rubber stamp the deal.

One senior source called the long-term partnership a “game-changer” but admitted there would be a degree of public cynicism because the council has failed to deliver on previously announced regeneration plans.

The agreement by the Labour-run council is expected to go through with the local elections just two months away.

Only one item is listed for Friday’s cabinet meeting, titled ‘Property/Delivery Partner’ along with a single exempt document titled ‘partnership – Overarching Development Agreement and Heads of Terms’.

It is understood the two sides will enter a 20-year partnership.

Subject to an agreement being reached, the partner will be tasked with developing a regeneration masterplan for St Helens and Earlestown town centres.

It is understood the council’s previous plans that it unveiled in 2017 have long been dead.

Council sources say the current vision is for St Helens town centre to feature a mixture of retail, leisure, housing and open spaces.

There will also be a push towards attracting more independent businesses, with possible incentives such as business rate relief to help independents.

Council sources say the new masterplan should be drawn up within six months, with the first demolition work around Church Square to take place within a year.

The council bought Church Square Shopping Centre in 2017 for £26.6 million.

Council sources have hinted that further acquisitions may occur in the future as part of the regeneration of St Helens town centre.

While a financial risk to the council regarding the regeneration of St Helens and Earlestown centres is acknowledged, it is understood senior figures believe continued inaction would be even riskier in the long-term.

