New appointments help save council £235,000

Key appointments have been made at the helm of Knowsley Council, it has been announced.



Colette Dutton has been named as executive director for children and Julie Moss becomes executive director for health and wellbeing.

Julie Moss

The roles for the pair, who each already work for the authority, will run alongside their respective statutory duties of children's services and adult social care director respectively.

Council chiefs say the decision reflects the commitment and impact they have made across their respective services".

And the move is said to have saved the town hall a combined £235,000 by deleting two senior posts - as part of a £6.5m reduction programme since 2010 for the executive management team.

Mike Harden, the council's chief executive, said: “The appointment of two strong internal candidates into these crucially important roles is a very positive move for us.

"Both Colette and Julie have made a significant impact on service delivery and support for our most vulnerable residents and their permanent appointments will mean that we can build on and continue the approach which has served us so well in recent years.

"Colette and Julie are extremely capable and driven individuals and we are lucky to have them."