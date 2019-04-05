Local election candidates for St Helens announced

The full list of candidates due to stand in the upcoming local elections in St Helens has been revealed.

One third of the council will be up for grabs, with all of the major parties represented as well as two independent candidates.

Other news: Hundreds of dog fighting cases reported in the region



The local elections are due to take place on Thursday, May 2.

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward:

Billinge and Seneley Green: John Charles Barlow (Conservative), Joe Pearson (Labour), Peter Peers (UKIP), Sue Rahman (Green).

Blackbrook: Ellen Agnes Hannah Finney (Green), Melanie Ann Marie Lee (Conservative), Linda Lovina Maloney (Labour).

Bold: Mark Antony Hattersley (Labour), David O’Keefe (Green), Brian Thomas Spencer (Liberal Democrat), Barbara Evelyn Woodcock (Conservative).

Earlestown: Nancy Jane Ashcroft (Conservative), Pam Howard (Labour), Alan Smith (Green).

Eccleston: Lisa Cunliffe (Conservative), Alex Graham (Labour), Michael Haw (Liberal Democrat).

Haydock: Jeanette Susan Banks (Labour), Judith Margaret Collins (Conservative), David Ian Van Der Burg (Green).

Moss Bank: Deb Connor (Green), John Fulham (Labour), Margaret Hilda Harvey (Conservative), David Kent (Liberal Democrat), Anthony James Parr (UKIP), Paul John Wilcock (Independent).

Newton: Allan Albert Dockerty (Conservative), Piotr Pietrzak (Green), Fiona Patricia Ruddy (Labour), David James Smith (Liberal Democrat).

Parr: Tom Armstrong (Green), Bisi Osundeko (Labour), Madeleine Patricia Wilcock (Conservative).

Rainford: James Allan Jones (Conservative), Keith Anthony Laird (Labour), Joanne Lee Travis (Green).

Rainhill: Joe De Asha (Labour), Donna Marie Greaves (Independent), Henry Spriggs (Conservative).

Sutton: Wally Ashcroft (Conservative), Frederick Barrett (Liberal Democrat), Ian Paul Fraser (Green), Janet Elizabeth Johnson (Labour).

Thatto Heath: Robyn Olivia Hattersley (Labour), Terence Stephen Price (Green), Anthony Frederick Rigby (Conservative).

Town Centre: Iris Brown (Conservative), William Fitzpatrick (Green), Carole-Ann Gill (Labour).

West Park: Richard William Barton (Conservative), Jessica Northey (Green), Marlene Mary Quinn (Labour).

Windle: David Edward Baines (Labour), John Philip Cunliffe (Conservative), Maria Alison Parr (UKIP), Carol Pearl (Liberal Democrats), Francis Joseph Williams (Green).

St Helens Council is urging residents who have not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered in time.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Friday, April 12.

If you have recently received your poll card you will be registered to vote. Poll cards will include information on the location of your polling station.

Residents who wish to vote by post the deadline to return a postal vote application form is Monday, April 15 at 5pm.

The deadline for proxy applications is Wednesday, April 24 at 5pm.

Residents can register online at gov.uk/register-to-vote

For more information call 01744 676464 or email elections@sthelens.gov.uk.