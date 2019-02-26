Haydock councillor confirms she will defend seat in local elections

A Labour councillor has assured the residents of Haydock she is not seeking to stand in a different ward in the upcoming local elections.

Over the past week, rumours have circulated on social media that Jeanette Banks, ward member for Haydock, was looking to stand in Earlestown in May’s local elections.

In response to the rumours, Coun Banks told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she has been invited to selection meetings in several wards as part of Labour’s democratic process.

However, Coun Banks has insisted she is only seeking selection in Haydock.

Coun Banks said: “Following rumours about me on social media to do with the upcoming local elections, I would like to clarify the situation.

“I have not sought selection in any other wards. In our democratic process, shortlisting takes place at all branches and they have a panel list to choose candidates from.

“I have been shortlisted and invited to selection meeting in several wards, which is flattering.

“However, I have politely declined all of them as I only intend to seek selection in Haydock, the ward I have represented for the past eight years

“I want to continue to serve the people of Haydock where I grew up to the best of my ability.”