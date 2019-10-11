Grants available to support community cohesion projects in St Helens

Local community groups and charitable organisations that could promote social cohesion and inclusivity in the borough are being invited to apply for grant funding from St Helens Council.



A total of £18,000 is available to fund projects delivered in St Helens for up to a year that address culture and social connections, health, language, communications or hate crime.

The funding programme set up by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority will focus on supporting projects that aim to proactively break down barriers and tensions between different groups of people, and build a more cohesive and inclusive community for all.

Applicants are encouraged to form groups of several local charities and organisations to deliver proposed projects – like cooking sessions, tea mornings and allotments – more effectively together.

Councillor Jeanie Bell, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “Voluntary groups are at the heart of St Helens and are perfectly placed to create a more inclusive place for us to live in.

"And it’s often the little things that can help the most. If you or someone you know provides a space for people to gather and find company, to contribute to the community or to teach skills, we could support you through grant funding, so please get in touch.”

Applications close on November 1, 2019, so if you know of a group or charity that’s active in the community let them know.

For application forms and more information on how to apply, please contact Layla Davies by emailing layladavies@sthelens.gov.uk or call 01744 676880.