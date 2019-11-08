General election: a guide to recent votes in St Helens

With the UK heading back to the polls on December 12, we have taken a look at what has happened in recent votes in St Helens.



There are two parliamentary constituencies which are in or cross over into St Helens: St Helens North and St Helens South and Whiston. They all elected Labour MPs in the last general election, held in June 2017.

Labour took the largest share of the vote – 65.8% in total, ahead of the Conservatives with 24.4% and Ukip with 3.9%.

This contrasted with the picture in the European Parliament elections this May, the most recent occasion on which the country went to the polls, when the Brexit Party took 35.3% of the vote in St Helens's local authority area, the largest share.

Labour finished second, with 21.7%, and the Greens third with 14.2%.

The North West – the EU constituency in which St Helens lies – returned three Brexit Party MEPs, two Liberal Democrat, two Labour and one Green to Brussels in May.

Turnout was, however, much lower in those elections – while 66.5% of the electorate came out to vote across the two constituencies in 2017, just 28.4% did in the local authority for the European Parliament elections this year.

Both those turnouts, however, were beaten by that for the referendum on the topic which will dominate December’s general election: Brexit.

Many commentators think that a decision between leaving and remaining in the European Union will form the basis for many voters’ choices in polling booths this year, rather than traditional party lines.

The major parties have each made significantly different pledges for the UK's departure.

While the Conservatives have said they will push through a departure on the terms of the deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson has negotiated, the Labour Party has said it will agree a closer alignment with the EU and hold a second referendum on its deal against the option to remain.

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to immediately revoke Article 50, keeping the UK in the EU, while the Brexit Party will pursue a "no-deal" departure.

The Brexit referendum in 2016 brought more voters to the polls across the UK than any referendum or general election in 24 years.

In St Helens, 68.9% of the electorate voted, with a majority in favour of leaving the EU, with 58.0% of the vote.

The EU Referendum result in St Helens in June 2016

Remain: 39,322 (42.0%)

Leave: 54,357 (58.0%)

The vote share for the top three parties in each constituency in June 2017

St Helens North

Labour: 32,012 votes (63.7%)

Conservative: 13,606 (27.1%)

UKIP: 2,097 (4.2%)

St Helens South and Whiston

Labour: 35,879 (67.8%)

Conservative: 11,536 (21.8%)

Liberal Democrats: 2,101 (4.0%)

Top three parties in St Helens for the European Parliament in May

The Brexit Party: 35.3%

Labour: 21.7%

The Greens: 14.2%