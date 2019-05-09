Far right activist Tommy Robinson to visit St Helens

Controversial far right activist Tommy Robinson is set to visit St Helens this evening.



Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, will be canvassing in Thatto Heath tonight (Thursday) as part of his campaign to becoming an MEP for the north west.

The former English Defence League leader will be arriving with his team at around 7pm.

Full details of the address are yet to be confirmed but the postcode has been listed as WA9 5QQ.

Mr Robinson has been met with hostility during visits to other locations on the campaign trail.

Recently, in Warrington, he was twice drenched with milkshake by protestors.