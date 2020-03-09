Extra Gamble building engagement events announced in St Helens

St Helens Council has been consulting with the public about the how they can help shape the vision for the future of the Gamble building.



Two additional evening workshops have now been announced due to the great response at previous events, taking place in St Helens Town Hall, Victoria Square, on Thursday, March 12 and Thursday, March 26, 6pm-8pm in Room 8.

The workshops, hosted by local social enterprise PLACED, will build upon the conversations that have been had with the public to date over the future of the Gamble building, along with the online survey.

The two hour sessions will look in more detail about what the Gamble as a whole could offer St Helens and the local community.

The session will be hands on and interactive, involving participants generating and sharing ideas and solutions, helping to shape the vision for what the Gamble should offer, how the spaces would feel and how they would be used now and in the future.

If attending one of these events you will be asked to stay for the full two hours duration. Both events are the same so you only need to attend one.

You can book on to one of these workshops here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/97286950889

If you can't make the workshops, you can still share your views in the online survey at www.surveymonkey.co/r/gamble-building.

Alternatively email thegambleconsultation@sthelens.go.uk, or pick up a paper copy of the survey, available in libraries across the borough.

The consultation closes at 5pm on Friday, March 27.